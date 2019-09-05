JUST IN
India safeguarding its oil tankers passing through Strait of Hormuz: Modi

Modi made the comments at an economic forum in Russia's Far East

Reuters  |  Vladivostok 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India had put security arrangements in place to safeguard its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen a series of attacks on international vessels in recent months.

Modi made the comments at an economic forum in Russia's Far East, at which Russian President Vladimir Putin also said he was interested in a de-escalation of tensions in the strategic strait.
