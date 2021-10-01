India, US to set up joint working group on defence industrial security

-
ALSO READ
Have sunset clause for economic laws constraining growth: Vijay Kelkar
No fresh agenda, lots of unfinished work for PM Modi's new ministers to do
LIC launches campaign for policyholders to revive lapsed policies
TN Assembly will pass resolution against 3 farm laws, says MK Stalin
State education laws need change: Bengal has the most, Nagaland the least
-
India and the US have decided to set up a joint working group on industrial security to facilitate deeper collaboration on cutting-edge technologies.
The in-principle decision to set up the group was taken at the five-day Indo-US Industrial Security Agreement (ISA) summit that concluded on Friday, officials said.
The summit, held in Delhi, was aimed at developing a protocol for the exchange of classified information between the defence industries of both nations.
Leading US defence firms were pushing for a framework to ensure the safety and security of critical technologies and classified defence information when they are shared with the Indian private sector.
The ISA was signed in December 2019 to facilitate the exchange of classified information between the defence industries of both countries.
"During the summit, both the sides agreed in-principle to establish the Indo-US Industrial Security Joint Working Group," the defence ministry said.
"This group will meet periodically to align the policies and procedures expeditiously that will allow the defence industries to collaborate on cutting edge defence technologies," it said in a statement.
The summit, held to create a roadmap for the implementation of the ISA, was co-chaired by Designated Security Authorities (DSAs), Anurag Bajpai and David Paul Bagnati, from the Indian and US sides respectively.
"The DSAs also visited the Indian defence industry in preparation for the roadmap," the ministry said.
The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.
In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner".
The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation.
The two sides also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.
In October last year, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties.
The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU