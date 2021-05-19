Is Gadkari's boss listening: Cong takes on Modi govt over vaccine shortage

-
Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recommended that more pharma companies be allowed to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines.
Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted, "But is his Boss listening? This is what Dr. Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th."
He also attached a video of Gadkari making the comment.
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "(Union Minister)ANitin Gadkari says to solve vaccine demand supply issue more manufacturing licenses should be given. Problem is, nation is demanding vaccines, but BJP is supplying fake tool kits."
Taking a pot-shot at the government, Shergill said, "Vaccine demand supply imbalance is a BJP-created disaster, is BJP waiting for a "shubh muharat" to ramp up vaccination manufacturing?"
He said that it was good to know at least one BJP Minister is waking up to reality.
"How many more have to die to wake up the system?" he asked.
His remarks came after Gadkari on Tuesday said that if the demand for vaccines will be more than supply it will create problems. Thus, at least 10 more companies should be given licence in order to scale up production.
--IANS
aks/ash
