Govt hikes windfall profit tax on export of diesel, jet fuel: FinMin
Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore encounter identified
Top Headlines: Q1 GDP growth misses estimates; Sony-Zee merger, and more
Assam Police arrest another man with suspected Al Qaeda links from Guwahati
2 Jaish terrorists die in Baramulla overnight encounter on Thursday
India showing intent to address climate issue: Environment Minister at G20
HC directs Telegram to disclose details of channels violating copyright law
Pak PM thanks PM Modi for his concern amid devastating floods in Pakistan
Amid US grounding, IAF's Chinook helicopter fleet operating as usual
Bareilly bizman booked for wearing Pak jersey during cricket match in Dubai
Latest news LIVE: KCR meets Nitish, Tejashwi; calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat'

Telangana CM KCR met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Deputy Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, where he also gave a call for a 'BJP mukt Bharat'

Today News | KCR | Nitish Kumar

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Deputy Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, where he also gave a call for a 'BJP mukt Bharat' (BJP-free India). At a press conference alongside Nitish and Tejashwi, KCR invoked the memory of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's Kranti (revolution) against tanashahi (dictatorship) to stress the need for a united opposition to take on the BJP's hegemony.

India’s economy grew below expectations at 13.5 per cent in April-June 2022-23 (Q1 FY23), despite the low base of the equivalent period of 2021-22, when economic activity was severely impacted by the Delta wave of the pandemic. Sequentially, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 9.6 per cent in the June quarter of FY23 compared to the March quarter of FY22.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved allocating 1.5 million tonnes of chana (gram) at a discount of Rs 8 per kg for states to distribute through their welfare programmes. The Centre, which has an inventory of around 3.1 million tonnes of chana, will incur an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore. It also raised the procurement ceiling for tur, urad and masur under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) from 25 to 40—a decision meant to benefit growers.

First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 07:36 IST