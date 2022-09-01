Latest news LIVE: KCR meets Nitish, Tejashwi; calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday met his counterpart Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, where he also gave a call for a 'BJP mukt Bharat' (BJP-free India). At a press conference alongside Nitish and Tejashwi, invoked the memory of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's Kranti (revolution) against tanashahi (dictatorship) to stress the need for a united opposition to take on the BJP's hegemony.

India’s economy grew below expectations at 13.5 per cent in April-June 2022-23 (Q1 FY23), despite the low base of the equivalent period of 2021-22, when economic activity was severely impacted by the Delta wave of the pandemic. Sequentially, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 9.6 per cent in the June quarter of FY23 compared to the March quarter of FY22.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved allocating 1.5 million tonnes of chana (gram) at a discount of Rs 8 per kg for states to distribute through their welfare programmes. The Centre, which has an inventory of around 3.1 million tonnes of chana, will incur an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore. It also raised the procurement ceiling for tur, urad and masur under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) from 25 to 40—a decision meant to benefit growers.