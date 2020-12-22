Modi to address centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today

Prime Minister will address the centenary celebrations of (AMU) at 11 am today via video conferencing. This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the

Prime Minister Modi will also release a postal stamp during the event, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.

Earlier in the week, buildings in (AMU) were illuminated for its centenary celebrations.

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

The University has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).