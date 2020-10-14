New-look PVC Aadhaar card with enhanced features: Here's how you can get it

-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a more durable and secure Aadhaar card which will be reprinted as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card. "Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," the authority said in a tweet.
The new card will have enhanced security features making it unique when compared with the earlier long cards that were difficult to carry around.
Here are the new features on PVC card:
- Secure QR Code for instant online verification
- Hologram
- Comes with Micro text, Ghost image
- Issue Date & Print Date
- Guilloche Pattern, Embossed Aadhaar Logo
- Waterproof
The new PVC card will be issued at a nominal fee of Rs 50 once you apply for it through the UIDAI website using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID. The request for the new improved card can also be made through the registered mobile number through One Time Password verification.
How to request for New PVC Aadhaar card
- Visit UIDAI website
- Click on “Order Aadhaar Card” Service.
- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) and Enter the security code
- If you have TOTP, choose the option, “I have TOTP” by clicking in check-box else click on “Request OTP” button
- Enter OTP/TOTP received on registered mobile number.
- Click on the check-box against “Terms and Conditions”.
- Click on submit button to complete OTP/TOTP verification.
- On the next screen, a preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification.
- Click on make payment. You will be re-directed to a payment gateway page with payment options
- After successful payment, a receipt will get generated
Once the order is placed for the PVC Aadhaar card, the resident UIDAI will send the printed Card within five working days through speed post.
