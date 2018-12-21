Noida Police busts fake call centre duping US citizens, several detained

The Police has a fake call centre here which was being used to dupe US citizens, officials said Friday.

A raid was conducted at the call centre, located in Sector 63, late Thursday night on a tip-off that dubious operations were being carried out from there, of Police said.

He said "several" operators and callers were detained from the scene and were being interrogated.

The workers at the fake call centre would call up US citizens and intimidate them saying there were problems with their Social Security Number, a nine-digit identification number issued to US citizens, and demand money to "fix" it, Sharma said.

The call centre was under station limits, he said.

Further details were awaited as the probe was underway, the SSP said.

Over the past few months, about a dozen fake call centres have been in and scores of people arrested for duping foreigners, including Americans and Canadians, officials said.