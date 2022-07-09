NTAGI panel for use of Corbevax, Covaxin for kids aged 5-12 years

-
ALSO READ
NTAGI meeting on vaccination for 5-12-year-olds inconclusive: Sources
Corbevax Covid vaccine is safe, offers high antibody levels: NTAGI chief
NTAGI to review Covaxin, Corbevax vaccine data for 6-12 years on Thursday
What is Corbevax, the Covid-vaccine for your 5-year-old?
NTAGI members agree on reducing Covid booster dose gap; discuss monkeypox
-
The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) approved the use of COVID-19 vaccines Corbevax and Covaxin for children aged between five and 12 years, official sources said on Friday.
However, there was no decision on introducing these vaccines in the vaccination programme.
Data of Biological E's Corbevax and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between five and 12 years were reviewed in the STSC meeting held on June 16 and members decided that the vaccines can be recommended for administering in children.
The members, however, opined that data of Covid burden and mortality among children is not robust enough to take any decision to begin vaccination of those below 12 years, an official source said.
The issue is likely to be discussed in the next meeting.
India's drug regulator in April this year had granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU