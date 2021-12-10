Over 27% work on new $1.5 bn Cambodian airport completed: PM Modi

More than 27 per cent of the construction work on the new $1.5 billion Phnom Penh international Airport has been completed despite the Covid-19 crisis, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said.

Construction work on the project began in 2018 in southern Kandal province, generating more than 3,700 jobs, he said during a visit to the project site on Thursday.

"We are currently constructing two new international airports. One is here and the other is in Siem Reap province," he said.

"The construction of the new airports clearly reflects the country's economic progress and the airports, when completed, will increase our capacity to accommodate more flights from other countries."

Hun Sen said the kingdom is expected to attract more international tourists in the post-pandemic era.

According to the master plan, the new airport will be capable of handling 13 million passengers a year in the first phase, 30 million passengers in the second phase in 2030, and up to 50 million passengers in 2050 in the third phase.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)