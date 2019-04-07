EC crack force seizes cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 1,800 cr ahead of polls

The crack team led by Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and comprising retired income-tax (I-T) officers has seized cash, drugs, and liquor worth Rs 1,800 crore across the country. Almost half the seizures are in the form of drugs and narcotics recovered in Gujarat and Punjab, highlighting the drug problem in these states and its role in elections.

Drugs worth about Rs 500 crore have been recovered in Gujarat and those valued at Rs 119 crore in Punjab, besides Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Maharashtra. With years of experience in investigation and black money recovery in the I-T ...