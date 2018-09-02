Subhash Chandra's Essel Group enters cruise tourism with new firm

After a successful outing in the entertainment business, media baron Subhash Chandra has now set his eyes on the tourism industry, more specifically cruise liners. Essel Group, the promoter of entertainment network Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), has launched Zen Cruises Private Limited, which will house Chandra’s cruise tourism business.

The services for the cruise liner, which will operate under the brand name Jalesh, will be launched in November. The company has acquired its first ship from P&O Carnival Australia. The 70,285 tonne ship, called the Pacific ...