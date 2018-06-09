Story in pictures: Mumbai Rains and the indomitable spirit of its people

JUST IN
The monsoon has entered Mumbai a day before, causing flash floods and waterlogging throughout the city.

The metropolis faces nature's fury again

1 / 6
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Mumbai received heavy rainfall today following the onset of South-West monsoon. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded all around the city.

Roads choked throughout the city

2 / 6
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The South-West monsoon reached Mumbai on June 9, a day earlier than anticipated. Heavy rainfall is expected till June 11, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Traffic comes to a halt

3 / 6
 

Waterlogged roads have disrupted traffic in the city, train services have gone haywire slowed and flights have got delayed.

State administration on alert

4 / 6
 

The state administration has issued advisories across the city to ensure quick response to any casualties. The leaves of all senior officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been cancelled.

Intense rainfall causes flash floods in the city

5 / 6
 

Most parts of the city experienced thunder accompanied with rain post-midnight. According to the IMD, the city received 37 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. By 12 p.m., the city recorded 33.65 mm rainfall, eastern suburbs 3.80 mm and western suburbs 16.52 mm, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A repeat of July 2005?

6 / 6
 

In July 2005, Mumbai received 900 mm rainfall in 24 hours, flooding large parts of Mumbai and claiming scores of lives.

