Top headlines: Centre, farmers make headway; Flipkart to spin-off PhonePe

Centre, farmers make some headway; another meeting on Dec 5 to break logjam

The fourth round of talks between protesting farmers and the Centre on the three agriculture Acts seemed to make some headway, with the government willing to consider some of their objections to the legislation. Their demands include a having level playing field in taxes between proposed private mandis under the new Acts and the existing agriculture produce marketing committees (APMCs), and traders’ mandatory registration even if they trade outside those. Read More

JSW Steel sweetens offer by Rs 400 cr to close Bhushan Power deal

In a bid to cash in on the steel upcycle, Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Steel has offered to make the upfront payment to lenders of Bhushan Power & Steel to close more than a three-year corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). Additionally, the offer is being upped by Rs 400 crore to sweeten the deal. The proposal was made last week and the payment will be made subject to a bank guarantee or indemnity bond from lenders, so that in case the Supreme Court invalidates JSW’s resolution plan, the settlement amount will be reversed, said sources. Read More

Flipkart to spin-off PhonePe, payments firm to be valued at $5.5 billion

E-commerce giant Flipkart is doing a partial spin-off of PhonePe, India’s largest digital payments platform. The move will help PhonePe access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions including going public by 2023. In this financing round, PhonePe is raising $700 million in primary capital at a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion from existing Flipkart investors including Tiger Global, led by Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, according to the industry sources. They said PhonePe’s pre-money valuation is $4.8 billion. The fresh funding would come to PhonePe in two tranches of $350 million each. Read More

Irked by outages, RBI asks HDFC Bank to halt fresh digital launches for now

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday morning directed the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, to temporarily halt all its digital launches as well as new sourcing of credit card customers, following various outages the bank faced due to technical glitches in the past two years. Read More

IT sector likely to get a booster shot as firms plan to spend more

Having been able to brave pandemic-triggered business challenges to a large extent, Indian IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector is staring at a favourable business environment. According to a report by industry body Nasscom, IT spending is expected to get a further boost as a majority of the clients would reprioritise spending to strengthen digital capabilities and cloud migration apart from increasing the overall IT budget. Read More

Will exercise first refusal on Hines stake in Gurugram property: DLF

Even as global investors – including US-based fund manager Blackstone, Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management, German investor Allianz — have bid for the One Horizon Center (OHC), DLF, which owns the property along with US-based investor Hines, has said it will exercise the right of first refusal (ROFR) on its partner’s stake. Fairleaf Real Estate, the entity that owns OHC is a 50-50 joint venture between Hines and DLF group. Read More

Maruti, Hyundai to ramp up production in Dec as festive demand sustains

India’s two largest carmakers — Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai — are looking to ramp up production in December as they see strong signs of demand sustaining even after the festive season. Carmakers concentrated on reducing inventory while factory production was lesser this month due to holidays, and November auto sales fell below estimates as a result. The plans of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are strong signals to the industry as together they had a 68 per cent share of the domestic passenger vehicle market in financial year 2019-20. Read More

Global price hikes strengthen steel manufacturers; sectoral m-cap up 43%

Steel manufacturers have become the top performers on bourses in recent weeks, with their combined market capitalisation (m-cap) rising 43 per cent in the last two months, vis-à-vis a 17 per cent rally in the Sensex. These include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India (SAIL). The top 13 iron and steel firms now have a combined m-cap of Rs 2.45 trillion, up from Rs 1.7 trillion at the beginning of October. Read More

Fall in direct tax mop-up slows in November on better economic movements

Contraction in direct tax collection narrowed significantly in November on the back of considerable improvement in personal income tax and corporation tax mop up, pointing at further improvement in economic activity and jobs availability in the third quarter of the fiscal year. Direct tax collections, net of refunds, declined by 25 per cent by end of November, an improvement from the 31.4 per cent decline in September. Read More