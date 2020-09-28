Top headlines: RBI defers policy meet, Nabard clean chit to RCap's NBFC arm

Short of MPC members, RBI announces deferring monetary policy meeting
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced deferring meetings of its monetary policy committee scheduled on September 29, 30 and October 1. The revised dates will be notified later, it said. “The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020 as announced … is being rescheduled. The dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly," the RBI said in its brief statement. Read More...
Nabard clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance, sees no fraud in GT audit
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has given a clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, the NBFC arm of Reliance Capital after an independent forensic audit report from Grant Thornton (GT) did not detect any fraud in the account. Nabard is the second largest lender to RCFL with an exposure of over Rs 1,100 crore and with its nod, the sale of RCFL will be out on the fast track, said a banker. Read More...
ICRA revises forecast, pegs India's FY21 GDP contraction at 11% from 9.5%
Ratings agency ICRA has revised its forecast for the contraction in India's FY21 GDP to 11 per cent from its earlier assessment of 9.5 per cent. The ratings agency cited the elevated levels of Covid-19 infections at the end of Q2FY21. However, ICRA expects the economic situation to improve in H2FY21 relative to H1FY21. Read More...
Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws. He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching the rights of states. "Will it (Centre) leave anything with them to run their states," Singh asked. Read More...
Trump's firms paid $750 in taxes in US, $145,400 in India in 2017: NYT
President Donald Trump paid just USD 750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report on Sunday in The New York Times. The report also said that he or his companies paid $ 145,400 as taxes in India in 2017. Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman. Read More...
