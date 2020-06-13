We're competing with wildlife for their food & shelter: Prakriti Srivastava

Prakriti Srivastava is an officer from the Indian Forest Service, currently country director, Wildife Conservation Society. In this interview with Aditi Phadnis, she discusses a host of challenges faced by those who want to conserve wildlife, including the animal-human conflict.

The horrific incident in which an elephant died in Kerala recently has once again brought to the fore the conflict between animals and humans. The bestiality of this attack has shocked everyone: but killing of animals when they stray into human habitations is commonplace whether it is leopards or elephants or ...