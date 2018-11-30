We stand united with farmers in ensuring their good future: Rahul Gandhi

The leaders of all opposition parties stand united with farmers in ensuring their good future, president Gandhi said on Friday and called for a farm

Addressing a gathering of protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar, he said no one will be able to silence the voice of farmers and youth.

If the Indian government insults them, then they will will ensure its removal, Gandhi said.

He added that the farmers were not seeking a "free gift" from the government by asking for a farm They were only asking for what's due to them, the chief asserted.

"If this government can waive Rs 3.5 trillion loans of 15 big industrialists, why can't the loans of crores of farmers in the country be waived?" he asked.