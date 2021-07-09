Centre, LIC to offload part or full IDBI Bank stake in one go: DIPAM

Both the Centre and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will offload a part or the entirety of their stakes in in one go, according to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

“In the instant transaction there will be divestment of GoI (Government of India) and shareholding in along with transfer of management control,” has said in response to queries on the disinvestment of The government holds 45.48 per cent in IDBI Bank and holds 49.24 per cent.

An open offer can be triggered in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi’s) regulations, said. At present, any person holding less than 25 per cent of shares in a company can make an open offer provided that it is for a minimum of 26 per cent. Therefore, the government is looking to appoint only one transaction advisor for sale of both the government’s and LIC’s stakes, said.

The exact quantum of the stake dilution by both the government and will be determined as the transaction progresses, and by ascertaining investors’ interest and market appetite, it said. In May, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.

As DIPAM looks to appoint a transaction and legal adviser to assist the government for the privatisation of the lender, it has extended the due date to accept bids by nine days to July 22. Earlier, intermediaries had to place their bids by July 13.



