Cow must be declared national animal, says Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has stated that cows must be declared India's national animal, according to news agency LiveLaw.
The Court also denied bail to one Javed, who was accused of slaughtering a cow. The court stated that cow protection must be kept as a fundamental right of Hindus.
Justice Shekhar Yadav said "This is not the first offence of the applicant, even before this offence, he had committed cow slaughter, which had disturbed the harmony of the society."
