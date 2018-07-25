Farm debt waivers, pay revisions to haunt state finances in medium term

Pecuniary incentives such as farm loan waivers and increases in the salaries of government employees, which hit state finances in 2017-18, are likely to maintain pressure on state exchequers till 2020-21, says a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study on state finances. As against a combined budgeted fiscal deficit of 2.7 per cent of GSDP in 2017-18, the actual deficit rose to 3.1 per cent, according to revised estimates.

RBI estimates that a fourth, or nine basis points of this slippage is due to farm loan waivers (four bps) and pay revisions (five bps). The overall state ...