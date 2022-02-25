GAIL to remain unaffected by Russia-Ukraine conflict, say experts

GAIL India is likely to stay untouched by possible supply disruptions and sanctions, experts and sources have indicated, despite Russia’s Gazprom contributing around 10 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) requirements. With European economies dependent on Russian supplies for around 57 per cent of their gas needs, industry experts see this as a business opportunity for the Indian company to sell its LNG from the US in the European market.

A company official did not respond to questions on this. Even if sanctions affect the gas sector, sources said it was unlikely to ...