Govt to have new policy for investment regions dedicated to petrochemicals

The government will publish a revised policy on petroleum, chemicals and petrochemical investment regions (PCPIR) in four months, aiming to fetch Rs 7.63 trillion investment in the industry.

A PCPIR is operational in Gujarat's Dahej, but those in Vishakhapatnam–Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Paradeep (Odisha) and Cuddalore and Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) have not been finalised. The department of chemicals and fertilisers met industry stakeholders on Monday and a detailed policy revision is being worked out, possibly giving more autonomy to PCPIRs.

“The industry has given us certain suggestions. Once we are able to crystalise our thoughts, we will come out with a revised policy for PCPIR. It will take another four months. We are planning now four PCPIRs and once the policy is strengthened, we will look at additional projects,” P Raghavendra Rao, secretary, department of chemicals and petrochemicals, told Business Standard on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit in Delhi on Tuesday.

The four PCPIRs are expected to employ around 3.4 million people. Based on the existing policy, the Centre government is responsible for infrastructure outside PCPIRs, while state’s role is more inside the region.

“The Government is very keen to reactivate PCPIRs. Country needs it and I believe that there should be a nodal agency for it at state level,” said Kamal P Nanavaty, President, Chemicals and Manufacturers’ Association (CPMA). Based on the plan, investment of about to the tune of around Rs 43,700 crore is committed through PCPIR in Andhra Pradesh, while the Paradeep project may see Rs 45,000 crore.

“We need a more autonomous PCPIR system where all the ministry people are co-located. All approvals can happen at a single window,” said R Mukundan, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Chemicals. This would require an anchor for PCPIR. Many of the PCPIR projects including the Vishakhapatnam–Kakinada were struggling to find anchor investors.

Mukundan also batted for relaxation in the existing product flexibility norms to give push to the industry. “Now, for even minor changes in product mix, we need clearances, which takes two to three years. We need a faster clearance for product flexibility,” Mukundan added. With changes in policy, the industry has a potential to grow at 12-15 per cent.

In PCPIR, the role of Centre includes granting approval for establishment of PCPIR, ensuring the availability of external physical infrastructure linkages to the PCPIR and supporting the State Governments concerned in promoting domestic and global investment in the PCPIR. On the other hand, the state has to play the lead role in setting up of the PCPIR.