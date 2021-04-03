GST dilemma: Contradictory AAR rulings leave industry perplexed

An auto company with a presence in 20 states of the country is in a fix as to whether it can avail itself of input tax credit (ITC) on demonstration vehicles under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. The reason is the contradictory verdicts by advance ruling bodies in four states on the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) recently held that ITC could not be taken on such vehicles because they were not used for furthering supply. This runs contrary to the rulings by the Maharashtra and Kerala AARs, which said there could be ITC on such vehicles. ...