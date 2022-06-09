Electric vehicles: India may slash GST on lithium-ion batteries to 5%

-
ALSO READ
EV may become dominant form of transport in India in near future
As EVs catch fire, lithium ion batteries remain at the heart of the problem
Will battery swapping catapult EVs into the mainstream?
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
-
To give a boost to green mobility plans, India may cut the goods and services tax (GST) on lithium-ion batteries and bring them on par with taxes on electric vehicles (EVs), a media report said on Thursday.
According to a Livemint report, discussions have already begun on how to proceed with the plan, which is a crucial step in making India a global manufacturing hub for EVs. The government is expected to develop the final policy in around three months, the report added.
At present, e-vehicles are taxed at 5 per cent, while lithium-ion batteries are taxed at 18 per cent.
Battery price makes up as much as 50 per cent of an electric vehicle’s cost. An emerging trend to tackle the problem of prohibitive cost of EV adoption is battery swapping technology.
The first meeting deliberating on the battery-swapping policy was held on June 7. NITI Aayog, the ministries of new and renewable energy, heavy industries, and other government departments talked about tax rationalisation, standardisation of batteries to ensure interoperability in the meeting, Livemint reported.
As GST comes under the ministry of finance, NITI Aayog, would not delve much into taxation. Any decision on changing GST would have to be taken by the GST Council.
In 2018, the GST rate on lithium-ion batteries was slashed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
In December, NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant said the government is working on reducing GST on EV batteries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU