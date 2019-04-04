Investments in 2019: A Snapshot of PE activity and deals in charts

Sector-wise allocations Capital goods attracted the most investments, accounting for 17.13% of the total investments in terms of deal value, with an aggregate of $1,206.5 mn. Banks were the second, attracting $1,201.2 million (17.06%) across 209 deals in 2019.

Software & services, insurance, consumer services, and transportation were the other top industry groups in 2019. Key deals last week There were 18 deals worth $586.33 million and three exits in the last seven days ended April 3, 2019