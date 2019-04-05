Investors in unlisted firms can't file ITR-1, ITR-4 forms, says CBDT

Directors and people with investments in unlisted companies and start-ups will now have to make extensive disclosures in the new income-tax return (ITR) forms, according to a Central Board of Direct Taxes notification for assessment year 2019-20 . This will help the tax department to clamp down on shell companies and check routing of black money.

The board has widened the reporting requirements in most categories, including ITR-1 or Sahaj, which is for the salaried class with income up to Rs 50 lakh. It has also sought details of agricultural land in ITR-2. In case net agricultural ...