Raise current cap of 1 mn tonne sugar export: Sharad Pawar to PM Modi

chief and former agriculture minister has written to Prime Minister requesting him to raise the cap on from the current 1 million tonne.

Last month, the government allowed up to 1 million tonne in the current marketing year ending September to ensure enough supply during festival season in October and November, and check prices.

National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), in a statement, expressed concern that the capping of current year's sugar export at 1 million tonne has led to less export release orders issued to cooperatives.

"The export release orders (EROs) issued to cooperatives is barely 47 per cent which in our opinion is not in tune with performers vis-a-vis non-performers. Balance 53 per cent raw sugar remaining without EROs will cause a heavy financial loss if not permitted for exports as there is no local market for this stock which tends to deteriorate in storage," the cooperative body said.

NFCSF also mentioned that these anomalies have been brought to the notice of the Prime Minister by the chief.

"In a separate letter, Sharad Pawar, former Union agriculture minister and the sitting MP, has written to the Prime Minister bringing these anomalies his notice and requesting him to increase the current cap of one million imposed on sugar export," NFCSF said.

Pawar has also demanded continuation of sugar export under Open General Licence in the new marketing year starting October 2022, it further said quoting the letter.

is the world's largest sugar producing nation and second biggest exporter.

