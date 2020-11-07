Reserve Bank again postpones submission of TLTRO reversal requests

-
ALSO READ
Left out of on-tap TLTRO benefits, NBFCs approach RBI for inclusion
RBI to release on-tap TLTRO funds every Monday, scheme to run till Mar 31
For RBI, bank compliance officers are no Cleopatra
HNIs, family offices buy corporate bonds at high yields, reap benefits
RBI sets up panel to review corporate structure of private sector banks
-
Banks are not willing to reverse the money taken under targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) in favour of low cost TLTRO, which comes with some riders.
The Reserve Bank of India again postponed the date of submission for requesting the reversal of the money taken from the central bank to invest in corporate bonds and commercial papers. The idea was that the banks would reverse the money, taken at repo rate that time, in favour of repo rate now.
The rates have come down by more than 100 basis between these two points. The new TLTRO, however, came with a condition that the on-tap fund availed under the route should be invested in papers issued by companies in the agriculture, agri-Infrastructure, secured retail, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), drugs, pharmaceuticals and in healthcare.
The on-tap TLTRO scheme would remain operational till March 31, and all banks are eligible to participate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU