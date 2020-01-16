CA result 2019 to be declared on icaiexam.icai.org today: Know details

-
CA result 2019: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the CA final exam (old and new course) result today or tomorrow. Candidates can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org once it is declared. In a latest notice issued by ICAI on January 7, the result of CA final old and new course exams is expected to be declared either by evening of January 16 or on January 17. ICAI will also send the result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.
How to check ICAI CA Final results 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the CA final result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen. Download it for future reference
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.
The institute functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.