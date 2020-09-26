MHT CET admit card 2020 on mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in; steps to download

-
MHT CET admit card 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT-CET admit card for the PCB candidates. The MHT CET Hall Ticket 2020 is available for download on the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET exam for PCB group is scheduled to be conducted from October 1 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre.
How to download MHT CET admit card 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to candidate’s log in section
Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in
Step 4: Click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”
Step 5: The MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCB will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.
MHT CET Admit card 2020
The admit card for MHT CET 2020 exam will contain details such as- exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with coronavirus guidelines.
