School's over…. what next? Antarang helps you navigate the plethora options

You are 18, done with school and staring at a bizarre set of options before you in terms of possible careers.

For those who have educated parents, teachers, peers and a support system, the gamut of possibilities may seem less intimidating but for someone who is a first-generation learner or lacks a support system, the choices and the path ahead can look quite daunting. It was with this in mind that Mumbai-based Priya Aggarwal set up Antarang, an organisation that helps youth from lower-income groups find the best suited path, be aware of their options and then choose what may be ...