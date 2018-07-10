UPSC Prelims result 2018 likely to be declared today. Here's how to check

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce its prelim examination results on July 10, 2018. Candidates can check the updates from UPSC's official website, www. or click here. The examination was conducted on June 3, 2018, at 73 exam centres across India, with approximately 300,000 candidates appearing for it.

Candidates who qualify for the UPSC Prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Main, to be conducted in September 2018.

1) Visit the UPSC official website www. or click here

2) Click on the ' Result 2018' tab

3)Fill up the spaces with proper credentials



4) Click on 'Submit'

5) Download the result

UPSC selection procedure:

The UPSC conducts examination in three phase: