Congress takes early lead in Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly seat

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Jayanagar Assembly Election 2018 sees 34% polling till 1 pm
Jayanagar Assembly bypoll: 51% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
Karnataka polls: Jayanagar BJP MLA Vijaya Kumar dies of cardiac arrest
Karnataka polls: BJP fields most criminals, Congress the richest candidates
Karnataka election result LIVE: Yeddyurappa to be sworn-in as CM tomorrow
-
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy takes initial lead from Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly constituency after the fourth round of counting.
At the time of filing this report, Reddy was leading with 5348 votes, followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate BN Prahlad.
The election was countermanded after the death of BJP candidate B. N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat. Currently, the party has fielded his brother B. N.
Prahlad.
Earlier on June 5, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) decided to support the Congress after withdrawing its candidate Kalegowda from the constituency.
Counting of votes for Jayanagar constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru begins. The election was countermanded after the death of BJP candidate B. N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat. BJP has fielded his brother B. N. Prahalad against Sowmya Reddy of Congress— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018
Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of heavyweight and former state minister R. Ramalinga Reddy.
The counting of votes for the 222 of the 224 assembly seats in the Karnataka state assembly took place on May 15.
The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly with 104 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) garnered 78 seats and 37 seats respectively.
However, after days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the JD(S) came together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership.
Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 5348 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 4 of counting— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018