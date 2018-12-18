Modi vs Yogi: Whose campaign was more effective during recent 5-state polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost more than 70% of assembly constituencies where Prime Minister campaigned during recent five-state assembly elections--Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram--according to an IndiaSpend analysis of electoral data.

In MP and Rajasthan, where the PM held more than 70% (22 rallies) of his rallies, the managed to win 22 out of 54 seats (41%).

In Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the won just one of 26 constituencies, across which Modi held eight rallies.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath emerged as a lead campaigner for the BJP in the Hindi heartland states (MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh) and Telangana, Livemint reported on November 27, 2018.

Adityanath addressed 58 rallies across these four states, where the BJP won 27 seats and lost 42, our analysis showed.

Adityanath fared slightly better than Modi with a winning percentage of 39.13% compared to Modi’s 28.75%.

In MP and Rajasthan, after 27 public rallies addressed by Adityanath, the BJP won 21 of 37 constituencies.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP won five of 23 seats where Adityanath held 23 public meetings.

(Alphonso, a post-graduate diploma holder in journalism from St Paul’s Institute of Communication Education, Mumbai, is an intern with IndiaSpend.)