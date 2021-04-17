Tirupati by-poll being conducted peacefully, says Andhra Pradesh CEO

-
ALSO READ
Andhra: Oppn demands cancellation of bypoll to Tirupati LS constituency
Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
Online presentations for MPs by Padma Awardees from today: LS Speaker
Time to frame rules under citizenship law extended by Parliament
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand on Saturday said the high octane Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll currently underway is happening without any scope for violations.
He said 36.67 per cent polling has been clocked by 1 p.m.
"I received some complaints about Tirupati town which I examined and instructed the returning officer and police officials to immediately take action," said Vijayanand.
The CEO is observing polling patterns via webcasting from the fifth block in secretariat at Amaravati.
Besides the CEO, director general of police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has also assured that the high stake by-poll is occurring peacefully.
Clarifications from the top officers assume significance as several media houses and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are alleging bogus voting. Eom/146 words--IANS
sth/ash
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor