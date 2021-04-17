Tirupati by-poll being conducted peacefully, says Andhra Pradesh CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand on Saturday said the high octane Lok Sabha by-poll currently underway is happening without any scope for violations.

He said 36.67 per cent polling has been clocked by 1 p.m.

"I received some complaints about town which I examined and instructed the returning officer and police officials to immediately take action," said Vijayanand.

The CEO is observing polling patterns via webcasting from the fifth block in secretariat at Amaravati.

Besides the CEO, director general of police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has also assured that the high stake by-poll is occurring peacefully.

Clarifications from the top officers assume significance as several media houses and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are alleging bogus voting. Eom/146 words--IANS

sth/ash

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)