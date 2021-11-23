Adele asks Spotify to remove shuffle button from album '30,' it obliges

has removed the default shuffling feature from Adele's albums after the singer requested the music streaming service to do so.

The English singer and songwriter had asked to make the change, saying that artists want people to hear their songs in a specific order. "We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason," she wrote in a Tweet.





Anything for you — (@Spotify) November 21, 2021

Previously, the users could see a small 'shuffle' icon within a bigger 'play' button on the app. When the users clicked on this button, they would hear the songs in the allumb in a random order.

With this change, the users will not be able to spot the icon on Adele's albums, making sure they hear her songs in the order she intended them to.

Spotify's head of music communications Chris Macowski told The Verge that the feature has been "long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums.” “For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle,” he added.