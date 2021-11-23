Adele asks Spotify to remove shuffle button from album '30,' it obliges

-
ALSO READ
Spotify's new feature 'Enhance' to improve personalised recommendations
Music streaming giant Spotify to spend $1 bn buying its own stock
Spotify's real-time Lyrics feature now available globally for all users
Streaming service Spotify brings polls, Q&A to all Anchor-hosted podcasts
YouTube signs up over 50 mn paid subscribers for its music service
-
Spotify has removed the default shuffling feature from Adele's albums after the singer requested the music streaming service to do so.
The English singer and songwriter had asked Spotify to make the change, saying that artists want people to hear their songs in a specific order. "We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason," she wrote in a Tweet.
Anything for you— Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2021
Previously, the users could see a small 'shuffle' icon within a bigger 'play' button on the app. When the users clicked on this button, they would hear the songs in the allumb in a random order.
With this change, the users will not be able to spot the icon on Adele's albums, making sure they hear her songs in the order she intended them to.
Spotify's head of music communications Chris Macowski told The Verge that the feature has been "long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums.” “For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor