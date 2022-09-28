JUST IN
Irdai mulling longer-tenure general insurance products, forms working group

In certain areas such as home insurance, it is exploring 20-year plans; in some others, tenures of 2, 3 and 5 years are being considered

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Insurance
From the insurance companies’ perspective, if the product tenures increase, the distribution cost becomes less and to that extent the product prices will come down

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is said to be exploring general insurance products with longer tenures and has written to the general insurance companies in this regard and formed a working group as well with representatives from the industry.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 20:29 IST

`
