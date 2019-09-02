Forensic audits business expected to boom as RBI prepares new norms

Mark Twain said “a banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining, but wants it back the minute it begins to rain”. But a lot has changed since the humourist’s days – it’s bankers who are now getting drenched and none of them are singing.

And the discount in the reputations involved is sought to be part-arrested with the help of forensic firms. Banks, private equity (PE) firms, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are all set to use forensics in a big way. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) June 7, 2019, circular, ...