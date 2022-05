Good times may be around the corner: Federal Bank CEO Shyam Srinivasan

Edited excerpts: The recent financial results of banks suggest the worst may be behind us. What’s your sense? What most of us feared would be the consequence of the ...

Aluva (Kochi)-based Federal Bank has rewired to become a significant player in digital banking — “Simple, Digital, and Contactless” being the cornerstone of its strategy. In an interview with Raghu Mohan, Shyam Srinivasan, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, is categorical that the worst is behind us, and the turn in the interest-rate cycle will not trip growth.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.