Monetary policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5:1 in favour of the state quo on rates.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday sprung a surprise by maintaining status quo rates and leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The RBI was widely expected to increase repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% in view of the falling rupee.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5:1 in favour of the state quo on rates and the policy stance changed from neutral to "calibrated tightening". Headline inflation estimated to accelerate to 4.5 per cent by March 2019 quarter with upside risks, said RBI.

Meanwhile, the rupee hit record low of 74/dollar. RBI retained GDP growth estimate at 7.4 per cent for FY19. CPI inflation was seen at 4% in July-September, 3.9-4.5% in October-March.

First Published: Fri, October 05 2018. 14:38 IST

