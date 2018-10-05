Monetary policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%

The (RBI) on Friday sprung a surprise by maintaining status quo rates and leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The was widely expected to increase repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% in view of the falling rupee.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5:1 in favour of the state quo on rates and the policy stance changed from neutral to "calibrated tightening". Headline inflation estimated to accelerate to 4.5 per cent by March 2019 quarter with upside risks, said

Meanwhile, the rupee hit record low of 74/dollar. retained GDP growth estimate at 7.4 per cent for FY19. CPI inflation was seen at 4% in July-September, 3.9-4.5% in October-March.



For Full text, click HERE