Accounting for future bad loans dents NBFC financials

Non-banking financial companies appear to be feeling some heat because of new accounting rules. The Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) norms now require NBFCs to provide for losses on bad loans by anticipating future losses, as opposed to waiting for loans to go bad as was the case under the earlier system.

The Reserve Bank of India has postponed the implementation of the norms for banks by a year, however, NBFCs have to follow it from the June quarter onwards. This provision for future bad loans has already resulted in a hit of at least Rs.30 billion so far, shows a Business ...