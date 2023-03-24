One rule needed for those offering banking services: RBI Dy Guv Sankar

Any entity providing services needs to follow regulations set for banks, said T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor of the (RBI) at the Business Standard Insight Summit in December.

“If we want to avoid the inefficiencies caused by differential regulations for similar activities across different entities, non-banks undertaking functions need to be licensed and regulated like banks. Without the licence, it should not be allowed to undertake activities,” Sankar said in his address.

“The concept of activity-based regulation, with the basic theme of ‘same activity, same regulation’ has gained currency,” Sankar said.

His remarks came on the back of the RBI’s June 2022 clarification that prepaid cards cannot be loaded with credit lines, which created havoc in the fintech sector, as a large number of entities had based their business model on loading credit through preaid cards.

“That regulation clearly established the principle of ‘same activity, same regulation’,” Sankar said.

An arrangement where regulations of non-banks and fintechs are not aligned with the regulation of regulated entities like banks or their subsidiaries offering similar services will create inefficiencies and risks associated with regulatory arbitrage, he added.

Fintechs use technology to make the delivery of financial services more efficient. The rise of fintech, lending platforms, and payment apps is a major source of disruption for the banking industry. The new business models and the transformation of existing businesses has thrown up new challenges for the regulator.

The RBI’s approach to fintech is based on three principles, Sankar stated. First, innovation needs to be encouraged. Second, innovation needs to be assimilated in the financial system in a non-disruptive manner. Third, digitisation should, at every step, ensure customer protection.

“No regulator has the luxury of letting innovation disrupt the financial system in the hope that the market might reach its own equilibrium eventually,” Sankar said.

“A key element for smooth absorption of new technology is to ensure a level playing field. If offering credit cards requires a banking licence, allowing a non-licensed entity to synthesise them would amount to undermining the licensing system and the banking system,” he said.

Being a regulator as well as a central bank, focuses on both safeguarding national interests and being responsive to user needs. “Our efforts aim to make regulation consultative and collaborative, and maintain policy independence,” Sankar added.

On cryptocurrencies, he said that since May 2022, cryptos have lost their shine, and the failure of entities is seeing the ecosystem unravelling. He noted that the was perhaps the first central bank to call for a complete ban on cryptocurrencies in India. “It is now recognised globally that a total ban is a valid policy option for any country. The ambiguous stance of regulators or authorities globally has contributed to the surge in demand and valuation of crypto products in the past two years. The RBI’s caution has contained the damage in India.”

The RBI’s stance on cryptocurrencies was motivated as much by policy sovereignty as by the need to protect uninfor­med investors, he said.