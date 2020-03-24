Writedown of YES Bank's additional AT-I bonds will result in risk aversion

The writedown of YES Bank’s additional tier–I (AT-I) bonds will result in risk aversion from investors even as it forces banks to rethink their capital concerns. According to ICRA’s estimates, Rs 93,669 crore of AT-I bonds are outstanding as of now (it is Rs 84,574 crore excluding YES Bank).

Of this, Rs 39,315 crore is the share of private banks issuances (Rs 30,620 crore excluding YES Bank). Most of these bonds were issued during FY17 and FY18 with a first “call” option after the fifth year from the issuance date. Given the expected ...