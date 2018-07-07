JUST IN
You are here: Home » Health » News

LV Prasad Eye Hospital does transplants using cells from patient's own body
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA's tentative nod to market Deferasirox tablets

The tablet is used to treat high levels of iron in the body caused by multiple blood transfusions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An extra dose of tax on medicines
Representative Image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has got tentative nod from the US health regulator to market Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension.

"Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from USFDA to market Deferasirox Tablets for Oral Suspension (Exjade Tablets) in the strengths of 125 mg, 250 mg and 500 mg," the company said in a statement.

The tablet is used to treat high levels of iron in the body caused by multiple blood transfusions.

It is also used to treat high levels of iron in people with a certain blood disorder, wherein blood transfusion is not required -- non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia.

The product will be manufactured at the group's facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The estimated sale of Deferasirox tablets is $150.3 million, the statement said.

In line with this, the group now has 202 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

 
First Published: Sat, July 07 2018. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements