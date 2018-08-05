7.0-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia's Lambok island, tsunami warning issued

A major rocked Indonesia's on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, just a week after a quake killed 17 people on the holiday island.

The latest quake had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10 km underground, the USGS said.

Officials have issued a warning and urged people to move away from the ocean.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

"All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets," said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

"A lot of officials were urging people not to panic." Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

"Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, told local TV.