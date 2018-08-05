JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Imran Khan's party says he'll be named Pakistan PM candidate tomorrow
Business Standard

7.0-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia's Lambok island, tsunami warning issued

The latest quake had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10 km underground, the USGS said

Agencies 

Indonesia eathquake
Photo: Reuters

A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, just a week after a quake killed 17 people on the holiday island.

The latest quake had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10 km underground, the USGS said.

Officials have issued a tsunami warning and urged people to move away from the ocean.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

"All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets," said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

"A lot of officials were urging people not to panic." Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

"Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, told local TV.
First Published: Sun, August 05 2018. 19:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements