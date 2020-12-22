$900-billion US stimulus includes $600 checks; $15 billion in airline aid

A bipartisan legislative deal unveiled by US lawmakers on Sunday will grant US airlines $15 billion in new payroll assistance that will allow them to return more than 32,000 furloughed workers to payrolls through March 31, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The support is part of $45 billion earmarked for the transportation sector in a $900 billion package for COVID-19 relief.

Amtrak, the nation's largest passenger railroad firm, is due to receive $1 billion while $14 billion will go to public transit systems and $10 billion to state highways, a senior Democratic aide said.

The legislation is also expected to include significant changes to how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new airplanes following two Boeing 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people, three congressional aides said, but specific details were not immediately available.

Lawmakers back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE



US lawmakers will back $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says poses national security risks as part of a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday.

Lawmakers will also back $3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income Americans, senior congressional aides confirmed after Reuters first reported the planned broadband spending.

The Covid-19 relief bill invests $7 billion to increase access to broadband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, adding the low-income program will “help millions of students, families and unemployed workers afford the broadband they need during the pandemic.”



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that $600 stimulus checks could start going out to Americans as soon as next week.

“There are still parts of the that are particularly hard hit” by fallout from the pandemic, Mnuchin said on CNBC. But the coming round of Covid-19 relief Congress is expected to approve Monday should be enough to address the difficulties, he said.

“I think this will take us through the recovery,” he said. “This is a large bill and has a little bit of everything for everybody.”