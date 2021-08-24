Afghan crisis: Western forces must leave by Aug 31 deadline, says Taliban

-
The Taliban warned of “consequences” if the US delays withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan past an end of month deadline.
“It’s a red line,” Qatar-based Taliban spokesman and negotiator Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with Sky News. If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations “the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” he added.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push U.S. President Joe Biden to delay the departure of U.S. troops beyond the deadline to allow for more and safer evacuations of foreign nationals and their Afghan staff, a person familiar with the matter said.
Johnson has called for a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday to discuss the crisis. Biden has hinted the U.S. may extend the deadline as Americans struggle to reach Kabul’s airport.
On the ground, some militants wanted by Islamabad have been freed from jail in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s interior minister said. The militants are from Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, a group that has previously carried out attacks in Pakistan.
And an Iranian official said Afghan local officials have asked traders to increase supplies of fuel as they grapple with a spike in gasoline prices triggered by the Taliban’s seizure of power.
