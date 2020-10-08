JUST IN
American poet Louise Glück wins 2020 Nobel prize for literature

The prize was announced Thursday in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy

AP | PTI  |  Stockholm 

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück | Credits: @NobelPrize
The Nobel Prize for literature has been awarded to American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”
The prize was announced Thursday in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.

First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 16:36 IST

