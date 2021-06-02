China leads key Afghanistan peace talks as US soldiers withdraw

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Pakistan and on Thursday to discuss the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, as Beijing stepped up its diplomacy with the two nations in the wake of the US troops withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Wang will chair the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral foreign ministers meeting, the fourth such talks, via video link in which his counterparts from Pakistan and Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mohammad Haneef Atmar, would take part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Last month, offered to host peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban militants to forge peace in view of the US troops withdrawal from by September.

The US Central Command has said an estimated 30 to 44 per cent of American troops have been withdrawn from until last month, inching closer to achieve President Joe Biden's ambitious target of 100 per cent removal of its military from the war-torn country by September 11 this year.

Since Biden’s decision, the Department of Defence has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 300 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and have turned nearly 13,000 pieces of equipment to the Defence Logistics Agency for disposition.