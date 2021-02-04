Covid-19 crisis: Get vaccinated at own risk, says Pak's health minister

-
ALSO READ
Maha has received 1 million vaccine doses: state health minister
Canada on track to start coronavirus vaccine delivery by January 2021
India readies for mega Covid vaccine rollout; phase 1 targets 300 million
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Health secretary
Pakistan launches phase-III trial for Covid-19 vaccine developed by China
-
Health Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Yasmin Rashid has warned people to get vaccinated at their own risk even as Prime Minister Imran Khan boasted of having received coronavirus vaccines from China, news agency ANI reported.
According to a report by The News International, Rashid advised people to vaccinate at their "own risk", saying there were side effects related to the Covid-19 vaccine, which she also claimed caused “deaths in some countries.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU