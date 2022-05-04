Didi Global faces SEC investigation for $4.4-billion US IPO

-
ALSO READ
DiDi Global plans shareholder meeting in May to vote on US delisting
Mumbai imposes Sec 144 for December 11-12 in wake of Omicron scare
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31 amid Omicron fear
Musk asks judge to nullify subpoena, throw out 2018 deal with SEC
Didi shares plunge 20% on plan to delist from New York Stock Exchange
-
The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc.’s chaotic 2021 debut in New York, when the ride-hailing giant raised $4.4 billion days before revelations of a Chinese probe into data security tanked the stock.
Didi’s shares were down 7% in US pre-market trading, deepening an 85% loss since its initial public offering in the summer of last year. The Chinese company said it’s cooperating with the probe, without providing further details.
U.S. lawmakers had called last year for an investigation into Didi’s controversial IPO -— the biggest by a Chinese firm since Alibaba Group Holding China’s cybersecurity watchdog stunned investors by announcing its investigation into Didi two days after the listing, suspending the internet giant’s main apps from domestic stores.
That precipitated a flurry of regulatory action against gig-economy and internet companies, culminating in a decision to force Didi to delist from New York and float in Hong Kong instead. That process is now suspended because regulators are pressing for more severe penalties, Bloomberg News has reported.
It’s unclear when the SEC launched its own probe into the matter. Didi devoted just a few lines on the US investigation well into a 170-plus-page regular filing on May 2. Spokespeople for Didi and the SEC declined to comment.
“After our initial public offering in the United States, the SEC contacted us and made inquiries in relation to the offering,” the filing read. “We are cooperating with the investigation, subject to strict compliance with applicable PRC laws and regulations.”
The SEC probe adds to the uncertainty surrounding Didi, once the most celebrated startup in China, as it prepares to depart New York bourses under orders from Beijing. The company, once worth about $80 billion, is grappling with the broader fallout after proceeding with its IPO despite regulators’ objections. It will now likely see its stock traded over the counter on the so-called pink-sheets market, home to penny stocks and other riskier businesses. Didi said last month it hadn’t applied to move to another exchange, surprising investors who anticipated a smoother transition.
The company has been in talks with the Cyberspace Administration of China about a fine and other penalties, Bloomberg News has reported. But central government officials told the CAC they’re not satisfied with the proposed punishments and asked for revisions, people familiar with the matter have said.
Didi shareholders will vote on its delisting at a special meeting on May 23.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU